Previous
In the gutter by rosiekind
Photo 3462

In the gutter

I often wonder what the birds can see in the gutter so maybe there are grubs there. This great tit was probably just surveying the scene to see which feeder to alight on.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
948% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise