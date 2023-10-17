Previous
He was trying to hide by rosiekind
He was trying to hide

But I saw him and managed to get a few photos. They weren't brilliant but it was so nice to see this lovely cock pheasant.
Rosie Kind

Monica
He was doing a good job - it's not his fault his feathers are so colourful!
October 17th, 2023  
