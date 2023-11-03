Sign up
Photo 3472
I think he was fishing
It was a job to get a photo of this heron as he was sitting in a tree next to the river which is very high after all the rain we have had.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
cycle-track
