Previous
I think he was fishing by rosiekind
Photo 3472

I think he was fishing

It was a job to get a photo of this heron as he was sitting in a tree next to the river which is very high after all the rain we have had.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
951% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise