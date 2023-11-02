Previous
Not a very welcome visitor by rosiekind
Photo 3471

Not a very welcome visitor

As I looked out of our back door, I saw this cat staring at me. However, I don't encourage cats into my garden as they are looking to catch the lovely birds that visit.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details

Diana ace
that kitty sure has a mean look, well spotted and captured!
November 2nd, 2023  
