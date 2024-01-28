Sign up
Previous
Photo 3516
Hello big bird
That's what I thought this little female chaffinch was thinking.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
7
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th January 2024 1:35pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
female
,
birdbath
,
chaffinch
