Previous
Photo 3517
Mr Sparrow
For some reason the sparrows don't come down to our end of the road so I was pleased to see this one when I was out for a walk.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10531
photos
162
followers
54
following
963% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
29th January 2024 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
village
,
sparrow
,
chapel-lane
