Grapes

These always grow in my garden but they are not suitable for us but the birds soon eat them when they are ripe. I wonder whether we will ever get sun long enough to ripen them. I am really fed up of this awful rain!
Barb
Pretty cluster of grapes! Wish we could have some of your rain here where we are dealing with 100+ F temps and no rain in sight...
July 16th, 2024  
