Photo 3636
Grapes
These always grow in my garden but they are not suitable for us but the birds soon eat them when they are ripe. I wonder whether we will ever get sun long enough to ripen them. I am really fed up of this awful rain!
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
plant
,
grapes
,
garden
Barb
ace
Pretty cluster of grapes! Wish we could have some of your rain here where we are dealing with 100+ F temps and no rain in sight...
July 16th, 2024
