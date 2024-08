What a lovely surprise

As I looked through the kitchen window I saw not one, not two but three greenfinches on the feeder hanging from one of our trees. This species are on the red list for being at risk of disappearing from the bird world so it was extra nice to see that 3 of them had landed on one of my feeders. This feeder is almost empty but there are 3 more hanging from the rotary washing line so I haven't been out in the rain to fill it up! I hope they move over to the ones on the line.