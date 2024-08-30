Sign up
Previous
Photo 3656
Splashing about
One of the blue tits was having a bath while his friend stood watching and probably got a few splashes on himself.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3655
4662
4663
4664
4665
4666
3656
4667
Views
7
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th August 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
splashing
,
blue-tits
,
rspb-sandy
