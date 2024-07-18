Sign up
Previous
Photo 3637
You go your way and I'll go mine
I have so many photos and it's difficult to know which ones to post but I thought this was quite sweet.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10834
photos
149
followers
53
following
996% complete
View this month »
Views
0
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th July 2024 10:36am
Tags
animals
,
teasel
,
harvest-mice
,
brigstock
