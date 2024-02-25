Sign up
Photo 3535
You see all sorts up at RSPB
I saw this female pheasant when I was walking round the other day.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
20th February 2024 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
female
,
pheasant
,
game-bird
,
rspb-sandy
