Previous
Photo 3534
Down and out
Not a brilliant photo but I couldn't resist posting this because it just made me think that the daffodil was definitely down and it was also out! It is actually growing on my vegetable patch.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
18th February 2024 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
daffodil
,
garden
Kitty Hawke
ace
I've just been out to our bins and noticed one of mine in the same prediciment.......he is now indoors in a vase with some I bought from Tesco !!
February 23rd, 2024
