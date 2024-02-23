Previous
Down and out by rosiekind
Photo 3534

Down and out

Not a brilliant photo but I couldn't resist posting this because it just made me think that the daffodil was definitely down and it was also out! It is actually growing on my vegetable patch.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
I've just been out to our bins and noticed one of mine in the same prediciment.......he is now indoors in a vase with some I bought from Tesco !!
February 23rd, 2024  
