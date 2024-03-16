Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3547
Donald and Daisy
The fields are awash with water but I didn't expect to find these mallard ducks in the field.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10611
photos
157
followers
53
following
971% complete
View this month »
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
3547
Latest from all albums
3544
4499
3545
4500
3546
4501
3547
4502
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
16th March 2024 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
male
,
mallard
,
female
,
wood-lane
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close