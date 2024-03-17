Sign up
Photo 3548
Great tit
This great tit had been having a munch on the nuts before I took this.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th March 2024 11:02am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-tit
Louise & Ken
ace
What a lovely stance and a terrific full-frame photo!
March 17th, 2024
