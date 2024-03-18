Sign up
Previous
Photo 3549
Meeting at the pond
The pond must be a great meeting place for the birds and the blue tits were there enjoying it.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
1
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
18th March 2024 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
pond
,
blue-tits
,
rspb-sandy
Louise & Ken
ace
You really do have beautiful birds to photograph! Lovely image!
March 18th, 2024
