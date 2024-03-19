Sign up
Photo 3550
He likes mealworms
And it's just as well because a load more were delivered this morning from Amazon. I seem to spend more and more on bird food but I love to see them so they're worth it.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10617
photos
157
followers
53
following
972% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
19th March 2024 1:55pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
starling
,
mealworm
