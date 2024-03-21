Sign up
Photo 3551
Berry tasty
They certainly like the berries so it was nice to see them tucking in.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10621
photos
157
followers
53
following
972% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
21st March 2024 10:15am
Tags
birds
,
berries
,
milton-keynes
,
waxwings
Sue Cooper
ace
Fabulous! Fav.
March 21st, 2024
