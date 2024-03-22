Sign up
Photo 3552
Solitary
This single daffodil is growing in my vegetable plot.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
daffodil
,
vegetable-garden
Sue Cooper
ace
I wonder how it got there. It's a very pretty variety.
March 22nd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a beauty, and so nicely captured
March 22nd, 2024
