Previous
Picking up the bits by rosiekind
Photo 3553

Picking up the bits

This pigeon stood underneath the feeder and ate the bits that the jackdaw dropped. At least none of the food went to waste!
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
973% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise