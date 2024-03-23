Sign up
Photo 3553
Picking up the bits
This pigeon stood underneath the feeder and ate the bits that the jackdaw dropped. At least none of the food went to waste!
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
0
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd March 2024 1:38pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
wood-pigeon
