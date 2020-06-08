Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1784
RK3_8184 Another fledgling
This time perching on some twigs I have stuck in the ground at the edge of the vegetable patch.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7912
photos
238
followers
56
following
488% complete
View this month »
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
Latest from all albums
1782
2589
1783
2590
3127
1784
2591
3128
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Even More
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
fledgling
,
blue-tit
Lesley Barber
Your bird pics are second to none, Rosie..!
June 8th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely shot with wonderful framing and tones.
June 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close