Photo 2018
Proud as a peacock
Sometimes having a prime lens on the camera can be a bit of a nuisance as I couldn't take a photo of the rest of this bird.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9261
photos
214
followers
55
following
552% complete
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2017
3078
3735
3079
3736
2018
3080
3737
Views
4
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th February 2022 9:57am
Tags
peacock
,
cycle-track
,
danish-camp
