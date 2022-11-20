Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2091
Starlings don't miss a thing
The noisy little birds soon cleared up the suet pellets but managed to drop some on the floor which is how Mr Magpie managed to tuck in.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
2
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
20th November 2022 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
starlings
,
bird-table
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
I've just put a post on saying that I don't get Starlings in my garden anymore. Then I see your post and you've got lots! I don't know whether its an area thing. I'm in Leicestershire. Nice pic.
November 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a great shot of them raiding your feeder. We have plenty here too.
November 20th, 2022
