Starlings don't miss a thing by rosiekind
Starlings don't miss a thing

The noisy little birds soon cleared up the suet pellets but managed to drop some on the floor which is how Mr Magpie managed to tuck in.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Rosie Kind

Shepherdman's Wife ace
I've just put a post on saying that I don't get Starlings in my garden anymore. Then I see your post and you've got lots! I don't know whether its an area thing. I'm in Leicestershire. Nice pic.
November 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a great shot of them raiding your feeder. We have plenty here too.
November 20th, 2022  
