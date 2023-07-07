Sign up
Previous
Photo 2120
Look who's stealing all the bird food
Mr Jackdaw comes regularly to feast on the bird food that's not really meant for him.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
0
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10208
photos
171
followers
52
following
580% complete
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
4247
4248
4249
3409
4250
2120
3410
4251
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th July 2023 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
bird-table
,
jackdaw
