Photo 3001
Fuzzy Aeonium
For the artist challenge - Sarah Marino
https://photos.naturephotoguides.com/Sarah/Black-White/Black-White-Portraits-of-Plants/i-wjp3JKn/A
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
b&w
nature
black and white
plant
garden
bw
aeonium
ac-marino
gloria jones
ace
Neat image, pov
October 11th, 2020
