Rural Life by salza
Photo 3228

Rural Life

Living in a small village means that you often find cows strolling around in the streets. This young bull had rubbed his head in the crassula plant by the garden gate. A portion of the plant broke off and was dangling from one his tiny horns
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Cute adornment.
June 23rd, 2021  
