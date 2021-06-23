Sign up
Photo 3228
Rural Life
Living in a small village means that you often find cows strolling around in the streets. This young bull had rubbed his head in the crassula plant by the garden gate. A portion of the plant broke off and was dangling from one his tiny horns
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
animal
,
cow
,
30dayswild2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute adornment.
June 23rd, 2021
