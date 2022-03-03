Sign up
Photo 3457
It's in the detail
I like the spiral form of the plumbago buds.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
1
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4665
photos
201
followers
104
following
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
blue
,
garden
,
shape
,
plumbago
Susan Wakely
ace
So pretty.
March 3rd, 2022
