Photo 3458
Buds
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
2
2
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4666
photos
201
followers
104
following
947% complete
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
3453
3454
1207
3455
3456
1208
3457
3458
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
4th March 2022 6:47pm
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
pink
,
bud
,
garden
,
hibiscus
Anne
ace
Super shot Sally
March 4th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful close-up!
March 4th, 2022
