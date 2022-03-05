Previous
Route marker by salza
Photo 3459

Route marker

For the 52 week challenge - Ordinary
This week we challenge you to tell the extraordinary story of something ordinary.

This old stump has been repurposed as a route marker on the Parkrun trail
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
947% complete

Photo Details

