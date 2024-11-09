Sign up
Previous
Photo 3880
Interesting Milkshakes
For the One Week Only challenge - Food photography
We stopped at a small restaurant for a milkshake. We tried the Rooibos tea and salted caramel milkshakes.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
0
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
9th November 2024 1:25pm
Tags
food
,
milkshake
,
owo-7
