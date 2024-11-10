Sign up
Photo 3881
Intentional movement
For the One Week Only challenge - ICM
This was rather challenging as I've only got my phone with me.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
0
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
stripes
,
icm
,
owo-7
