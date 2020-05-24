Previous
One subject, three times by salza
Photo 1020

One subject, three times

For my get pushed challenge from Vera @vera365 - take three pictures of the same outside subject - one with muring light, one in the midday and one in the late afternoon or evening and make a collage out of them.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@vera365 my response to your challenge
May 24th, 2020  
