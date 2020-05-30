Previous
Jump by salza
Photo 1024

Jump

For my get pushed challenge fro April @aecasey - Your challenge is to post a picture about jumping. It can be a person or animal
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@aecasey not the best picture but it's a jump of sorts. Guess more the landing post jump
May 31st, 2020  
