Photo 1024
Jump
For my get pushed challenge fro April
@aecasey
- Your challenge is to post a picture about jumping. It can be a person or animal
30th May 2020
30th May 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3897
photos
204
followers
103
following
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
2869
2870
1022
2871
1023
2872
1024
2873
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
30th May 2020 4:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
jump
,
pet
,
mia
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-409
Sally Ings
ace
@aecasey
not the best picture but it's a jump of sorts. Guess more the landing post jump
May 31st, 2020
