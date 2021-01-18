Previous
Tall garden art by salza
Photo 1074

Tall garden art

18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

JackieR
Your garden,??!!!
January 18th, 2021  
Sally Ings
@30pics4jackiesdiamond haha Jackie, only in my dreams. They are actually in the garden of a farm stall that's about 15 minutes away from my house. The red roses can be found in the same garden
January 18th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨
I'm guessing they once roamed here wild?
January 18th, 2021  
