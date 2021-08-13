Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1140
I'm keeping an eye on you
For the macro challenge, tag challenge and six word story
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4412
photos
205
followers
104
following
312% complete
View this month »
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
Latest from all albums
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
1139
1140
3272
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
13th August 2021 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
eye
,
hdr
,
pet
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
,
sixws-121
,
tag-challenge-181
,
macro-animalbits
Mike
ace
Gorgeous. Fav
August 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close