Kimba by salza
Photo 1145

Kimba

My friend's two Border Collies came for a play date today. Kimba came inside to take a two minute breather before heading straight back into the garden
21st August 2021

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Lin ace
How sweet
August 21st, 2021  
