Previous
Next
Photo 1176
Dogs welcome at Parkrun
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
4
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4535
photos
207
followers
106
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
4
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
13th November 2021 8:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
parkrun
,
sportsaction4
,
people-motion
moni kozi
ace
So nice. You might add the tag for the sports action challenge as well
November 16th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45816/and-they're-off!-sports-action-4-is-underway
November 16th, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
@monikozi
thanks Monika. I'll add the tag
November 16th, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nicely captured!
November 16th, 2021
