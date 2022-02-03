Previous
The falls in colour by salza
The falls in colour

A picture of Augrabies Falls in flood. Quite a sight to see and hear.
Some info re the falls - https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Augrabies_Falls
Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Joan Robillard ace
I know what Niagara sounds like and that sound stays with you. Beautiful.
February 5th, 2022  
