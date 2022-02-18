Previous
Two hearts are better than one by salza
Two hearts are better than one

For my get pushed challenge from Kathy @randystreat - take a photo of something that is heart shaped but isn't a heart or valentine.

I found this leaf that's heart shaped and when I looked at the photo I saw the heart shaped section within the shadow of another leaf.
Sally Ings

salza
Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa
