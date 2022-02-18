Sign up
Photo 1202
Two hearts are better than one
For my get pushed challenge from Kathy
@randystreat
- take a photo of something that is heart shaped but isn't a heart or valentine.
I found this leaf that's heart shaped and when I looked at the photo I saw the heart shaped section within the shadow of another leaf.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
0
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
nature
,
leaf
,
shadow
,
heart
,
garden
,
salza_gp
,
sixws-127
,
get-pushed-499
