Spider by salza
Spider

For my get pushed challenge from Pete @mirroroflife - how would you like to do a challenge on insects?

This spider was on the case that I keep my grooming scissors in. Can an arachnid be called an insect? It is a creepy crawly though
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
@mirroroflife one response to your challenge
July 27th, 2022  
