Photo 587
Birch Trees
Thanks for stopping by. Always appreciate your time, comments and favs.
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
2
1
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
Tags
b&w
,
for2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
just beautiful in b&w
February 6th, 2020
Paul
ace
Nice one. I’ve been looking for a grove of birch in our area but have not found one yet.
February 6th, 2020
