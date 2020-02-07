almost FULL

We went out late this afternoon to shoot eagles at a nest nearby. As we were set up, a car pulled up. It was another photographer who has been shooting this particular nest since last year. We got to talking. She was very friendly. She has the Nikon Coolpix p1000. Wow was I impressed with her shots. Do any of you use this camera? The zoom was ridiculous for birds and moon shots. She is fairly new to photography - like settings and post processing etc. I was blown away with the shots she has gotten with this camera. She definitely has an eye. We exchanged info. It will be fun to have a camera buddy.



So here is my shot of the moon tonight shot with my D7200 with Tamron 150-600m processed to B&W. May not be 3000m but I was pretty happy with it.



Many thanks for your comments on my trees yesterday.



Thanks as always for stopping by.