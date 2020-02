Longquan Celadon Gaiwan

.....ha say that title 3 times !!



This is how I start my day ...with my latest new tea set. It is called a gaiwan pot, a handmade green glazed Chinese ceramic. The celadon clay crackles during firing which makes beautiful patterns. I converted it to b&w for this weeks theme.





