Sunbathing by samae
Photo 680

Sunbathing

Taken when I was out kayaking the other day. There were 3 on the log but the other two dove in when I got too close.

Went to see my mom today. Was so good to see her. I have been gone all day, so my apologies I am terribly behind in commenting


9th May 2020 9th May 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully lit and captured ! great focus and colour tones ! fav
May 9th, 2020  
