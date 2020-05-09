Sign up
Sunbathing
Taken when I was out kayaking the other day. There were 3 on the log but the other two dove in when I got too close.
Went to see my mom today. Was so good to see her. I have been gone all day, so my apologies I am terribly behind in commenting
Thanks for stopping by
9th May 2020
9th May 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
Tags
turtle
,
lake
,
kayak
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully lit and captured ! great focus and colour tones ! fav
May 9th, 2020
