Team work

One of the best Mother’s Day breakfast made ever! My son Josh and his gal Glenna came this weekend. We celebrated the best we could of Glenna graduating. These sweet kids have such a bright future and everything is on hold —breaks my heart . Missed my other son, but he wants to be cautious. He works in a clinic of high risk while waiting to get into medical school-which has been delayed.



Hope my 365 mom friends had a great day