Photo 707
Birdhouses that my Daddy made
These are birdhouses that my dear daddy made. They sit on a shelf at my moms house on her patio. Years have taken their toll, but I treasure them.
Thanks for your comments on my tiger lily photos.
Have a great weekend.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
Tags
birdhouses
marlboromaam
ace
They are a treasure! Love your pic, Sarah! FAV! May I please pin it?
June 5th, 2020
sarah
ace
@marlboromaam
sure
June 5th, 2020
Paul
ace
Very nice composition and processing. Not to mention fond memories.
June 5th, 2020
