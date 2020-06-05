Previous
Birdhouses that my Daddy made by samae
Birdhouses that my Daddy made

These are birdhouses that my dear daddy made. They sit on a shelf at my moms house on her patio. Years have taken their toll, but I treasure them.

Thanks for your comments on my tiger lily photos.

Have a great weekend.
5th June 2020

marlboromaam ace
They are a treasure! Love your pic, Sarah! FAV! May I please pin it?
June 5th, 2020  
sarah ace
@marlboromaam sure
June 5th, 2020  
Paul ace
Very nice composition and processing. Not to mention fond memories.
June 5th, 2020  
