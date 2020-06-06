Sign up
Photo 708
Hosta bloom
Thanks for your comments on my daddy’s birdhouses. I miss him.
One of my favorite hostas is beginning to bloom. A dear friend in Iowa brought a bunch of hostas from her garden to me a few years ago. Best on black if you have the time
Thanks for stopping by.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
