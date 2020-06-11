Previous
Peek a boo by samae
Peek a boo

I tried so many times to get the shot of the mockingbird, but he was always looking the other way. Then he hopped along fence to hide behind the bush as of to check me out.


(The shadow on the bird really bothers me now that I’ve uploaded... oh well. It is what it is )


11th June 2020

