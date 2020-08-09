Sign up
Photo 772
The old Funeral Home
It was so hot today - heat index of 103*- that my brain didn’t work let alone my photo-mojo
All I wanted to do is float in the pool.
So....here is a photo from a few day’s ago. It is a very unusual old building that needs TLC. I put the color version in my extras. Couldn’t decide which one I liked best.
Thanks for stopping by.
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1158
photos
156
followers
134
following
211% complete
View this month »
Pam
The treatment under the roof is fabulous!! Hope you enjoyed the pool while I was mowing the yard...heh heh. Great shot.
August 9th, 2020
