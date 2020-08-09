Previous
The old Funeral Home by samae
Photo 772

The old Funeral Home

It was so hot today - heat index of 103*- that my brain didn’t work let alone my photo-mojo
All I wanted to do is float in the pool.

So....here is a photo from a few day’s ago. It is a very unusual old building that needs TLC. I put the color version in my extras. Couldn’t decide which one I liked best.


9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Pam
The treatment under the roof is fabulous!! Hope you enjoyed the pool while I was mowing the yard...heh heh. Great shot.
August 9th, 2020  
