Photo 787
As far as you could see
We went to a wildlife refuge, but didn't see any wildlife! We did see miles and miles of water lilies
Thanks for your comments on my photos yesterday. Appreciate your time stopping by.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
24th August 2020
water
river
lily
lake
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 24th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Magnificent
August 24th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
August 24th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
August 24th, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
So pretty !
August 25th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
August 25th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Love the colours in this landscape.
August 25th, 2020
Pam
ace
During these times of dead ends and uncertainty, the concept of infinity is a seed of hope. So peaceful. I guess the wildlife was sheltering in place...heh heh.
August 25th, 2020
