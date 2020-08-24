Previous
As far as you could see by samae
Photo 787

As far as you could see

We went to a wildlife refuge, but didn't see any wildlife! We did see miles and miles of water lilies

Thanks for your comments on my photos yesterday. Appreciate your time stopping by.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 24th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Magnificent
August 24th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
August 24th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
August 24th, 2020  
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
So pretty !
August 25th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
August 25th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Love the colours in this landscape.
August 25th, 2020  
Pam ace
During these times of dead ends and uncertainty, the concept of infinity is a seed of hope. So peaceful. I guess the wildlife was sheltering in place...heh heh.
August 25th, 2020  
