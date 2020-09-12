Sign up
Photo 806
What’s all the racquet
The hummers were out in full force this morning. Dori wasn’t sure what to make of it
Another shot in my extras
Apologies for getting behind in commenting on your projects. We’ve been out running around all day. Didn’t even find anything interesting to shoot on this very grey day. So this is it for today.
Thanks as always for stopping by.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
12th September 2020 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbirds
,
dori
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ,look at that constant watching - Dori is completely mystified or wish he could get at them !!
September 12th, 2020
