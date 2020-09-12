Previous
What’s all the racquet by samae
Photo 806

What’s all the racquet

The hummers were out in full force this morning. Dori wasn’t sure what to make of it

Another shot in my extras

Apologies for getting behind in commenting on your projects. We’ve been out running around all day. Didn’t even find anything interesting to shoot on this very grey day. So this is it for today.

Thanks as always for stopping by.
sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ,look at that constant watching - Dori is completely mystified or wish he could get at them !!
September 12th, 2020  
